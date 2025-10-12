Read My 1993 Interview with Diane Keaton That Covered Everything From Her Career Up to That Point: Woody, Adoption, Etc.

I did this interview in the summer of 1993 as a freelancer for the NY Daily News magazine.

Unfortunately, the Daily News from that era is not digitized. But we’ll try and digitize this soon.

Diane picked the Columbia Bar and Grill on Sunset Blvd. I don’t think it’s been there for a long time. The occasion was the release of Woody Allen’s “Manhattan Murder Mystery.” It was right after Woody had gone through the whole Mia Farrow scandal. Diane stood by hin 100%, and always did afterwards. She was a loyal, loving friend.

Keaton was so much fun, and whenever we saw each other for the next 30 years she’d stop and say hello, and we’d catch up. She was a remarkable person. Like everyone in the world, I will miss her forever.

And look at all the people in this interview who got on the phone with me. They were extremely generous with their time.

