Sunday, October 12, 2025
Donate
CelebrityUncategorized

Read My 1993 Interview with Diane Keaton That Covered Everything From Her Career Up to That Point: Woody, Adoption, Etc.

By Roger Friedman

Share

I did this interview in the summer of 1993 as a freelancer for the NY Daily News magazine.

Unfortunately, the Daily News from that era is not digitized. But we’ll try and digitize this soon.

Diane picked the Columbia Bar and Grill on Sunset Blvd. I don’t think it’s been there for a long time. The occasion was the release of Woody Allen’s “Manhattan Murder Mystery.” It was right after Woody had gone through the whole Mia Farrow scandal. Diane stood by hin 100%, and always did afterwards. She was a loyal, loving friend.

Keaton was so much fun, and whenever we saw each other for the next 30 years she’d stop and say hello, and we’d catch up. She was a remarkable person. Like everyone in the world, I will miss her forever.

And look at all the people in this interview who got on the phone with me. They were extremely generous with their time.

Diane Keaton by Roger Friedman c2025. All rights reserved.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com