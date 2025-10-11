Saturday, October 11, 2025
You Can Now Buy One Track from “The Life of a Showgirl” as a Separate Download — And It’s Already Number 1 on iTunes

By Roger Friedman

At last.

A week after release, one song has been allowed onto downloading platforms from Taylor Swift’s “Life of a Showgirl.”

“The Fate of Ophelia” is now the only track from the album that can be downloaded separately. The rest of the tracks remain “Album Only.”

“Ophelia” is the album’s opening track. It set records of its own this week as the most everything in the history of music dating back to 102 BC. It’s also the basis of the first video from the album. The video is closing in on 50 million views tonight.

