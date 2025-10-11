Saturday, October 11, 2025
White House Admits in Letter That Trump Got “Advanced Imaging,” aka MRI, During Second Health Checkup of the Year: What’s Wrong?

By Roger Friedman

The White House admitted today that Donald Trump had “advanced imaging” during second health check up of the year.

“Advanced imaging” means either an MRI or a CT scan, as most Americans know. You don’t get that in a normal physical.

It’s right there in the letter issued by The White House, right at the beginning.

You don’t receive “advanced imaging” as a preventative measure either. You get it if there’s suspicion of blocked arteries, stroke, or incipient racism.

Trump has spent months falling asleep during events. His speeches are frequently a mishmash of words. He forgets names all the time. He walks unsteadily. Lately he’s been talking about getting into heaven. (Not happening.)

What’s really going on? Will we see the actual reports from those tests? Stay tuned…

And as always we ask: where is Barron Trump? The 19 year old has not been seen in public in more than six months. He doesn’t attend even the events his father goes to that are reasonably fun, or non political. Sporting events, for example, that most 19 years old would jump at a chance to see…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

