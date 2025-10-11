White House Admits in Letter That Trump Got “Advanced Imaging,” aka MRI, During Second Health Checkup of the Year: What’s Wrong?

The White House admitted today that Donald Trump had “advanced imaging” during second health check up of the year.

“Advanced imaging” means either an MRI or a CT scan, as most Americans know. You don’t get that in a normal physical.

It’s right there in the letter issued by The White House, right at the beginning.

You don’t receive “advanced imaging” as a preventative measure either. You get it if there’s suspicion of blocked arteries, stroke, or incipient racism.

Trump has spent months falling asleep during events. His speeches are frequently a mishmash of words. He forgets names all the time. He walks unsteadily. Lately he’s been talking about getting into heaven. (Not happening.)

What’s really going on? Will we see the actual reports from those tests? Stay tuned…

And as always we ask: where is Barron Trump? The 19 year old has not been seen in public in more than six months. He doesn’t attend even the events his father goes to that are reasonably fun, or non political. Sporting events, for example, that most 19 years old would jump at a chance to see…