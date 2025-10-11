Tragic: RIP Diane Keaton, 79, Oscar Winning Actress, Director, Artist. Author

Keep refreshing…
Saddest news ever
Beloved actress Diane Keaton has died at 79.
Oscar winner, director, artist, Keaton was unique in her beauty and intelligence. This is a stunning loss for her family, friends, and fans.
The Oscar was for “Annie Hall” in 1978. She created a memorable persona in attitude amd fashion that informed generations.
More to come…
