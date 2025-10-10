Friday, October 10, 2025
Donate
PoliticsTelevision

Watch (If You Want) “Hacks” Star Hannah Einbeinder’s Hateful Anti-Israel Comments As War Ends in Mid East

By Roger Friedman

Share

It’s time to boycott “Hacks” on HBO.

I’m done. When you see Emmy winner Hannah Einbeinder’s comments about Israel and Zionism you may agree.

Einbeinder plays a strident, unlikable character on “Hacks” that seems to be based on herself. She yelled, “Free Palestine!” in her Emmy acceptance speech last month.

The irony is that she’s totally Jewish, but raised in a Hollywood bubble. I can’t believe her mother, Laraine Newman of “SNL fame, agrees with her daughter, but who knows at this point?

“Hacks” was a great idea, but it’s over. Another season is unnecessary.

As the Twitter account below comments, Einbeinder shows no happiness or grief for the Israeli hostages or their families. She’s a hateful person. Let’s hope we don’t have see more of her in the future.

Apologies to the creative people who make “Hacks.” It was a great idea until this all started.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com