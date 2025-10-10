Watch (If You Want) “Hacks” Star Hannah Einbeinder’s Hateful Anti-Israel Comments As War Ends in Mid East

It’s time to boycott “Hacks” on HBO.

I’m done. When you see Emmy winner Hannah Einbeinder’s comments about Israel and Zionism you may agree.

Einbeinder plays a strident, unlikable character on “Hacks” that seems to be based on herself. She yelled, “Free Palestine!” in her Emmy acceptance speech last month.

The irony is that she’s totally Jewish, but raised in a Hollywood bubble. I can’t believe her mother, Laraine Newman of “SNL fame, agrees with her daughter, but who knows at this point?

“Hacks” was a great idea, but it’s over. Another season is unnecessary.

As the Twitter account below comments, Einbeinder shows no happiness or grief for the Israeli hostages or their families. She’s a hateful person. Let’s hope we don’t have see more of her in the future.

Apologies to the creative people who make “Hacks.” It was a great idea until this all started.