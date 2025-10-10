TIME Magazine Seems To Shut the Door on Trump Getting Person of the Year with Damning Nobel Peace Prize Editorial

So Donald Trump didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize.

TIME Magazine agrees with this decision. Their headline: Trump Loses Nobel Peace Prize He Shamelessly Campaigned For.

That would seem to shut the door on Trump getting their Person of the Year prize at the end of the year.

Senior Correspondent Philip Elliott writes: “Donald Trump was thirsty for diplomacy’s biggest medal. He woke up Friday, still parched…facts don’t matter to Trump. In his mind, he’s the bringer of peace, ender of wars, champion of tranquility, and more deserving than any of the 337 others to receive nominations this year…

“In his telling, Trump has ended as many as eight wars on his watch, although those claims are at best iffy. And the backlash would have been seismic…

“And for someone who awards himself club championships at golf courses he owns and prints fake covers of TIME, the self-promotion is to be expected.”

Based on those insights, Trump has better chance of getting a Razzie than a TIME Award come December. There’s no doubt his campaign was set to begin any minute. This really feels like a warning from TIME to forget it.

Indeed, the Persons of the Year should be the brave immigrants who have had to fight deportation, illegal arrests, and violence from ICE. They’re the bravest people in this country.