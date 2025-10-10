Friday, October 10, 2025
Thursday Box Office: Channing Tatum-Kirsten Dunst “Roofman” A Sleeper Hit, “Tron Ares” at $4.8 Mil, JLo “Kiss” Waiting

By Roger Friedman

The box office from Thursday night previews…

Derek Cianfrance’s “Roofman” could be a sleeper hit. Reviews are up to 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. People love this movie starring Channing Tatum.

Last night’s take was $1 million, but word of mouth should help boost those numbers tonight and tomorrow. Sunday is iffy for everyone because of the weather.

Disney’s “Tron Ares” was number 1 last night with $4.8 mil. You’re either a “Tron” fan or you’re not, but this will be the number 1 movie of the weekend.

Oscar tipped “One Battle After Another” will cross the $50 mil line this weekend. Still the #1 movie to see, still in the lead for Best Picture, Director, Supporting Actor and Actress, and a few others.

Updating: Jennifer Lopez “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” Keep refreshing…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

