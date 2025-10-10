Thursday Box Office: Channing Tatum-Kirsten Dunst “Roofman” A Sleeper Hit, “Tron Ares” at $4.8 Mil, JLo “Kiss” Waiting

The box office from Thursday night previews…

Derek Cianfrance’s “Roofman” could be a sleeper hit. Reviews are up to 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. People love this movie starring Channing Tatum.

Last night’s take was $1 million, but word of mouth should help boost those numbers tonight and tomorrow. Sunday is iffy for everyone because of the weather.

Disney’s “Tron Ares” was number 1 last night with $4.8 mil. You’re either a “Tron” fan or you’re not, but this will be the number 1 movie of the weekend.

Oscar tipped “One Battle After Another” will cross the $50 mil line this weekend. Still the #1 movie to see, still in the lead for Best Picture, Director, Supporting Actor and Actress, and a few others.

Updating: Jennifer Lopez “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” Keep refreshing…