Taylor Swift Breaks the Record with a Record: Sells Just Over 4 Million Copies of “Showgirl,” Most Ever for One Week

Taylor Swift has done it.

She’s sold 4.05 million copies of “The Life of a Showgirl.” She’s broken the record for the most albums sold in one week.

It’s a mediocre album, not her best work, but it had incredible marketing.

Swift outsold Adele’s “25” album which held the record with 3.5 million copies.

The effort was kind of genius: many iterations and formats. Also, no downloadable singles. All sales came from buying the album. Plus, streaming was insane, with “Showgirl” taking up the top 12 spots on Spotify all week.

Swift appeared this week on Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers’s shows. She did a ton of radio also. She might very well make a cameo tomorrow night on “Saturday Night Live.”

The real record here comes because this the 19th year of her career. She was already a billionaire. She’s aged out several generations of fans, but they’ve all stayed with her and kept the momentum going.

Listen it may not be “our” music, but it will be for all these girls and now women who’ve grown up on Taylor Swift. It could be a lot worse. I still eat sliced American cheese.