RIP John Lodge, Bassist and Songwriter for The Moody Blues, Wrote Many of Hits Including “Ride My Seesaw” and “Evening (Time to Get Away”)

John Lodge, bass player for The Moody Blues, has died at age 82.

He joined legendary rock band in 1966, contributing to all of key their successes.

Lodge wrote several hits including “Evening (Time to Get Away)” from “Days of Future Passed,” “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band),” “Isn’t Life Strange,” and “Ride My Seesaw”).

In addition to the Moodys hits, Lodge was part of a duo with co-founder Justin Hayward and had hits like “I Dreamed Last Night.”

The Moody Blues remain one of the legacy bands in pop and rock music despite never being flashy or outrageous. They were just great musicians. Condolences to his family.