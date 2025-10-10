Friday, October 10, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

RIP John Lodge, Bassist and Songwriter for The Moody Blues, Wrote Many of Hits Including “Ride My Seesaw” and “Evening (Time to Get Away”)

By Roger Friedman

Share

John Lodge, bass player for The Moody Blues, has died at age 82.

He joined legendary rock band in 1966, contributing to all of key their successes.

Lodge wrote several hits including “Evening (Time to Get Away)” from “Days of Future Passed,” “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band),” “Isn’t Life Strange,” and “Ride My Seesaw”).

In addition to the Moodys hits, Lodge was part of a duo with co-founder Justin Hayward and had hits like “I Dreamed Last Night.”

The Moody Blues remain one of the legacy bands in pop and rock music despite never being flashy or outrageous. They were just great musicians. Condolences to his family.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com