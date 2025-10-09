Thursday, October 9, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

John Lennon Would Have Turned 85 Today, Global Listening Party Set for 3PM to Hear Tracks from His New Box Set, Light Peace Tower

By Roger Friedman

Share

John Lennon would have turned 85 years old today.

He’s been gone for 45 years, which is really insane. Mark David Chapman should never ever get out of jail.

But to celebrate John’s life, son Sean Ono Lennon is having a worldwide internet program at 3pm Eastern, and everywhere else simultaneously.

Click here to join the world.

The tracks on featured during the worldwide celebration will include three live performances from the iconic 1972 One To One concert, John’s only full-length performance after The Beatles, and six studio and live performances spanning the breadth of the expansive “Power to the People” box set which will be out tomorrow.

There’s also a Peace Tower lighting from Iceland that you can watch ImaginePeaceTower.com

And of course, there will be a lot of people singing in Central Park today at Strawberry Fields.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com