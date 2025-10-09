John Lennon Would Have Turned 85 Today, Global Listening Party Set for 3PM to Hear Tracks from His New Box Set, Light Peace Tower

John Lennon would have turned 85 years old today.

He’s been gone for 45 years, which is really insane. Mark David Chapman should never ever get out of jail.

But to celebrate John’s life, son Sean Ono Lennon is having a worldwide internet program at 3pm Eastern, and everywhere else simultaneously.

Click here to join the world.

The tracks on featured during the worldwide celebration will include three live performances from the iconic 1972 One To One concert, John’s only full-length performance after The Beatles, and six studio and live performances spanning the breadth of the expansive “Power to the People” box set which will be out tomorrow.

There’s also a Peace Tower lighting from Iceland that you can watch ImaginePeaceTower.com

And of course, there will be a lot of people singing in Central Park today at Strawberry Fields.