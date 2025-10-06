Taylor Swift Total Film Take Higher Than Reported for One Weekend Only Showing, “Fate of Ophelia” Video Now at 12 Mil Views

Oh, Taylor Swift.

How much can we take of this?

Anyway, it turns out her one weekend only infomercial made more than originally reported. Not $33.8 million. It was $34 million and change. Total worldwide: $47 million.

And that’s all she wrote for the theatrical release. The ‘mercial, aka “Taylor Swift Cash Grab,” will no doubt be streaming any minute now.

Meantime, HitsDailyDouble predicts “The Life of a Showgirl” will go beyond 3 million copies and exceed Adele’s record of 3.4 million copies of an album in its debut week.

Swift appears on Jimmy Fallon tonight, and Seth Meyers on Wednesday. She’s not singing. Will she hit “SNL” this weekend? In a sketch? I’d say, Likely. The great Amy Poehler is hosting, and something called Role Model is the musical guest.

Tay Tay has also dumped out four new CDs at 8 bucks a pop to add on to the original CD release. So again that’s 32 dollars more above the $14. It would have been cheaper to have one package but don’t tell the fans that, they want to give her money.

Also, the official video for “The Fate of Ophelia” has now reached 12 million views on YouTube and will be at 15 million soon.

It’s Taylor’s world and we just live in it.