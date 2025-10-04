Saturday, October 4, 2025
Trump a Guaranteed No Show at Super Bowl as Noem Insists “NFL Sucks,” Vows ICE Will Arrest, Bully: LA Olympics Next?

By Roger Friedman

Dog killer Kristi Noem is coming for immigrants who attend the Super Bowl next February.

On a podcast this week she said of the NFL: “They suck and we’ll win and God will bless us.”

Noem follows Trump stooge Corey Lewandowski insisting ICE will bear down on Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clarita, California looking to find anyone they can arrest or bully.

This is all because the NFL chose Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny — an American citizen — to perform at the half time show.

At least we know that Trump will not be a guest at the Super Bowl, and the winners won’t be visiting the White House.

The Super Bowl is generally considered the Super Bowl of all sporting events on TV, drawing the biggest crowds. This year will be no different no matter who are the final teams.

Tickets to the Super Bowl are around $5,000 so there may not be a lot of illegal immigrants in attendance. But the people who work in and around the stadium could choose to stay home. Half of the population of Santa Clarita is non-white, which means this will be a ghost town during the Bowl.

With all of this pending, how can the Olympics Committee seriously envision having their 2028 event in Los Angeles? Or any US city? If things are as they are now, imagine what ICE will be like in 2028. Boggles the mind. It should make for great TV.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

