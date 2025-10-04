Taylor Swift “Showgirl”: The Fix Is In as iTunes X Account Posts for 1st Time in Six Years, Rolling Stone Turns Over Magazine to Singer

Before September 10th of this year, iTunes hadn’t posted a Tweet, now an X, since 2019.

That was six years ago.

Suddenly, about a dozen posts have gone up on their account all about Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl.”

@iTunes boasts 1.1 million followers.

Over at Rolling Stone, the moribund music magazine, they’ve turned the whole deal over to Swift.

In addition t a five star review for the 2.5 at best “Life of a Showgirl,” the magazine gave her their front home page over the weekend. Everything in Rolling Stone is about Taylor Swift.

Has money changed hands? Or is this all because these companies just love “Showgirl’?

There’s an irony in the iTunes situation. Even though the album is number 1 on that iTunes chart, no singles have appeared yet on that iTunes chart. Not one.

As for Rolling Stone, Twitter itself is filled with criticism for the magazine and the review. All the great RS reviewers from decades long gone are rolling their graves even if they’re not dead. The Tweeters are ‘on’ to the magazine, for sure.

The saddest part of the Rolling Stone coverage? No one would sign their name to it. The byline is “by Rolling Stone.”

I’m sure there was almost as much drama in the office as there is melodrama on the album!