Saturday, October 4, 2025
Taylor Swift “Showgirl”: The Fix Is In as iTunes X Account Posts for 1st Time in Six Years, Rolling Stone Turns Over Magazine to Singer

By Roger Friedman

Before September 10th of this year, iTunes hadn’t posted a Tweet, now an X, since 2019.

That was six years ago.

Suddenly, about a dozen posts have gone up on their account all about Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl.”

@iTunes boasts 1.1 million followers.

Over at Rolling Stone, the moribund music magazine, they’ve turned the whole deal over to Swift.

In addition t a five star review for the 2.5 at best “Life of a Showgirl,” the magazine gave her their front home page over the weekend. Everything in Rolling Stone is about Taylor Swift.

Has money changed hands? Or is this all because these companies just love “Showgirl’?

There’s an irony in the iTunes situation. Even though the album is number 1 on that iTunes chart, no singles have appeared yet on that iTunes chart. Not one.

As for Rolling Stone, Twitter itself is filled with criticism for the magazine and the review. All the great RS reviewers from decades long gone are rolling their graves even if they’re not dead. The Tweeters are ‘on’ to the magazine, for sure.

The saddest part of the Rolling Stone coverage? No one would sign their name to it. The byline is “by Rolling Stone.”

I’m sure there was almost as much drama in the office as there is melodrama on the album!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

