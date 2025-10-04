Saturday, October 4, 2025
Taylor Swift Not Allowing Individual Tracks from “Showgirl” to Be Downloaded, to Drive Up Album Sales and Protect the Songs

By Roger Friedman

I was wondering why no singles from “The Life of a Showgirl” were showing up on iTunes.

Turns out it’s not going to happen.

Swift and her team have made the whole album “album only” on iTunes. You can’t download individual tracks.

This is a good trick to drive up album sales. Why let the album splinter? If you want one song, you have to take all 12.

In the streaming world, it’s a different story. You can stream individual tracks, maybe listen to one and skip the others.

But to own some milk, you gotta buy the cow.

This is not typical of album releases, but it’s very Swiftian. This is why she owns a big estate in Rhode Island, houses in New York and Nashville, and we’re in a rent controlled apartment!

PS It’s the same over at amazon.com. And why is this? Because the SWifties obviously are unsure of a single breaking out. I don’t hear one. Radio may not either. So this way, they hedge their bets.

