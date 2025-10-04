Saturday, October 4, 2025
Donate
BusinessCelebrityMovies

Dwayne The Rock Johnson Wrestled to the Ground in Lowest Opening Weekend Since 2010 with “Smashing Machine”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Apparently, no one wants to see Dwayne the Rock Johnson in his newest movie.

“The Smashing Machine” had a two day opening of $2.7 million, looking at a $7 million weekend.

That would be The Rock’s lowest opening since around 2010.

Even his domestic dogs, like “Baywatch,” made over $100 million abroad.

The story of mixed martial artist Mark Kerr had no appeal for anyone, not even other mixed martial artists.

A24, which is usually successful at getting moviegoers to see things that no one understands, couldn’t pull this off.

Wrestling movies, even when they’re top notch like “Foxcatcher,” have trouble at the box office.

Even “The Iron Claw,” starring a pre-Springsteen Jeremy Allen White, made $35 million.

“Smashing Machine” won’t get near that, and probably ends the “For Your Consideration” like Oscar hopes for The Rock.

It’s amazing how the hype from the Venice Film Festival doesn’t translate into reality. Oh, the raves! The tweets!

And then…splat.

“Smashing Machine” seems very odd because it trades on Johnson’s fame, but he looks like someone else in the clips. If that person is real life wrestler Mark Kerr, maybe he can make a movie where he looks like Johnson.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com