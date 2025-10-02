Thursday, October 2, 2025
Daniel Day Lewis’s Return Film, “Anemone,” Is Panned by Critics, But It Was a Valiant Effort That Shouldn’t Stop Him from Working More

By Roger Friedman
4241_FP_00224 Sean Bean stars as Jem and Daniel Day-Lewis stars as Ray in director Ronan Day-Lewis’s ANEMONE, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

We were all very excited when Focus Features announced the return of Daniel Day Lewis.

Alas, things have not worked out so well, but it’s great to have him back. He also did a very nice thing for his son.

“Anemone” is directed by Ronan Day Lewis and written by father and son. Critics have panned it, even if they’ve praised DDL’s acting.

They’ve also praised his support for Ronan, who’s now got to go direct some indies, commercials, and other smaller projects and really learn the trade. Ronan will be fine.

DDL is more than welcomed and embraced back into the movie world. If he’ll hook up again with Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, or Paul Thomas Anderson, or any of the newer directors on the scene who has a solid screenplay, DDL could have an incredible next chapter in acting.

We’re not going to pounce on the box office numbers for “Anemone.” They’re going to be small. I will pay for a ticket this weekend (I couldn’t get to it this last week) because even if it’s not a blockbuster or an Oscar movie, “Anemone” is a word I’ve learned to type and I’m not letting that go to waste!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

