Daniel Day Lewis’s Return Film, “Anemone,” Is Panned by Critics, But It Was a Valiant Effort That Shouldn’t Stop Him from Working More

We were all very excited when Focus Features announced the return of Daniel Day Lewis.

Alas, things have not worked out so well, but it’s great to have him back. He also did a very nice thing for his son.

“Anemone” is directed by Ronan Day Lewis and written by father and son. Critics have panned it, even if they’ve praised DDL’s acting.

They’ve also praised his support for Ronan, who’s now got to go direct some indies, commercials, and other smaller projects and really learn the trade. Ronan will be fine.

DDL is more than welcomed and embraced back into the movie world. If he’ll hook up again with Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, or Paul Thomas Anderson, or any of the newer directors on the scene who has a solid screenplay, DDL could have an incredible next chapter in acting.

We’re not going to pounce on the box office numbers for “Anemone.” They’re going to be small. I will pay for a ticket this weekend (I couldn’t get to it this last week) because even if it’s not a blockbuster or an Oscar movie, “Anemone” is a word I’ve learned to type and I’m not letting that go to waste!