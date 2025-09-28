Sunday, September 28, 2025
Donate
BusinessCelebrityMusic

Pop Poop Out: First Maroon 5, Now Ed Sheeran Sales Disappear for New Album as Generational End Comes in Music Cycle

By Roger Friedman

Share

First they came for Maroon 5.

Now it’s Ed Sheeran’s turn.

A generational cycle in pop music has ended apparently.

Sheeran’s new album, “Play,” has sold just 50,000 copies in downloads and CDs. Another 150,000 copies are accounted for by streaming.

Sheeran is now selling one tenth of his zenith moment from a decade ago. He’s still talented, but his audience has moved on.

It doesn’t help that there’s no breakout single from “Play.” The album is being swept away in short order.

The same thing happened to Maroon 5 this year. Their new album, called “Love is Like,” was put to sleep on the day it arrived. Total sales were about 50,000 in all formats.

Audiences age out, and if music artists don’t keep up with the times, they head to the nostalgia bin. Let’s say they get Three Dog Night-ed.

Justin Bieber released his “Swag” album twice and had a similar commercial response. He’s sold around 580,000 copies, almost all from streaming. No real hits from the album except for a minor one, “Daisies.” He added 12 songs and sent it out again and no one cared.

Bieber can console himself with a reported (maybe) $10 million fee to play Coachella in the spring.

The pop charts are a cruel and forbidding mistress, that’s for sure.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com