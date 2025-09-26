Jimmy Kimmel Back on Sinclair TV’s Stations Starting Tonight After Ratings Hit 6 Million Third Day in a Row, YouTube Views Soar

Sinclair TV has caved.

The conservative group of ABC stations will resume airing Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight after blocking the show.

They had to: the show has averaged 6 million viewers each night this week since returning from suspension.

YouTube views of Kimmel’s monologue are also averaging around 6 million. They’re probably coming from viewers who’ve been blocked by Sinclair or Nexstar.

ABC and Kimmel have won the war. Sinclair was demanding an apology and a donation of some kind to Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. Neither has happened, and it won’t. Simple economics have taken care of that.

No word yet from Nexstar but they will be next, no doubt.

Our long national nightmare is indeed over, at least in this regard!

Meantime, still no explanation for what happened to last night’s missing guest, Peyton Manning. He was promoted for the show, listed everywhere, and was replaced by Julia Louis Dreyfus. No one missed him.