Friday, September 26, 2025
Donate
BusinessTelevision

Jimmy Kimmel Back on Sinclair TV’s Stations Starting Tonight After Ratings Hit 6 Million Third Day in a Row, YouTube Views Soar

By Roger Friedman

Share

Sinclair TV has caved.

The conservative group of ABC stations will resume airing Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight after blocking the show.

They had to: the show has averaged 6 million viewers each night this week since returning from suspension.

YouTube views of Kimmel’s monologue are also averaging around 6 million. They’re probably coming from viewers who’ve been blocked by Sinclair or Nexstar.

ABC and Kimmel have won the war. Sinclair was demanding an apology and a donation of some kind to Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. Neither has happened, and it won’t. Simple economics have taken care of that.

No word yet from Nexstar but they will be next, no doubt.

Our long national nightmare is indeed over, at least in this regard!

Meantime, still no explanation for what happened to last night’s missing guest, Peyton Manning. He was promoted for the show, listed everywhere, and was replaced by Julia Louis Dreyfus. No one missed him.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com