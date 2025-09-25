Thursday, September 25, 2025
Kimmel’s Second Day Monologue Already at 5.2 Million Views on YouTube as Frustrated Customers Switch from Censored Stations UPDATED

By Roger Friedman

Can’t get Jimmy Kimmel on your TV?

YouTube seems to be the answer.

Frustrated customers of stations owned by Sinclair TV and Nexstar are finding a way to watch Jimmy Kimmel anyway.

The two right wing conservative station owners are blacking out and censoring Kimmel because he makes fun of Donald Trump.

But customers in places like Washington DC, St. Louis, Las Vegas, etc are doing workarounds.

They’re watching Kimmel on YouTube.

So far last night’s monologue has over 5.2 million views. The first return night’s monologue is almost at 20 million.

Last night’s monologue was hilarious and biting. Kimmel thanked people he’d left out of his thank you’s on night 1 including 400 actors who signed a letter insisting he be reinstated.

This brought out Ethan Hawke, who interrupted Kimmel on stage to apologize for not signing the letter. He scribbled in his name on the list. Turns out Hawke has been cooling his heels in LA waiting to be on the show since he was sidelined by Kimmel’s suspension.

Hawke, in his segment, spoke so articulately about Robert Redford, he was the best talk show guest in eons.

Kimmel called Trump a bully, and pulled no punches as usual.

Sinclair and Nexstar stockholders should be concerned now they’re losing out on their viewers seeing Kimmel. They’re losing money. Nexstar in particular has lost 2.4% over five days.

