“The View” Sidesteps Jimmy Kimmel, But Addresses Free Speech, FCC: “No one silences us…we’re still here…we’re still broadcasting”

By Roger Friedman

Whoopi Goldberg finally addressed the Jimmy Kimmel fiasco this morning on The View.

Whoopi opened the show saying this: “No one silences us…we’re still here…we’re still broadcasting.”

But in the end The View didn’t really tackle the Kimmel situation with ABC. They side stepped it very carefully with nary a mention of the talk show host’s suspension.

Whoopi said the lack of comment last Thursday was because they were waiting for Kimmel to say something. “Did y’all think we weren’t going to address this?”

Notably, Joy Behar is not on today’s show. No explanation.

Whoopi says to Donald Trump: “You don’t understand how the First Amendment works.”

It looks like the gloves are off. The View used clips of Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, and other politicians decrying censorship.

This may be Disney clearing the path for Kimmel to return. It certainly shows a little backbone on the part of the network.

A full transcript and video will be available later.

In the second segment, the group discusses the FCC with almost no talk of Kimmel.

keep refreshing….

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

