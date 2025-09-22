Disney Disaster: 400 Hollywood Stars Sign a Letter Supporting Jimmy Kimmel Including Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crystal, Tom Hanks, Jane Fonda

Four hundred Hollywood celebrities have a signed a letter to Disney supporting Jimmy Kimmel.

These are big names, too, including Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks, Billy Crystal and Jane Fonda.

What a mess!

Just waiting for Matt Damon to add his name to the list!

All these stars going on the record against Disney is one more reason they must settle with Kimmel and get him back on the air immediately.

Here’s the letter and the full list of names:

“We the people must never accept government threats to our freedom of speech. Efforts by leaders to pressure artists, journalists, and companies with retaliation for their speech strike at the heart of what it means to live in a free country.

Last week, Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air after the government threatened a private company with retaliation, marking a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation. In an attempt to silence its critics, our government has resorted to threatening the livelihoods of journalists, talk show hosts, artists, creatives, and entertainers across the board. This runs counter to the values our nation was built upon, and our Constitution guarantees.

We know this moment is bigger than us and our industry. Teachers, government employees, law firms, researchers, universities, students and so many more are also facing direct attacks on their freedom of expression.

Regardless of our political affiliation, or whether we engage in politics or not, we all love our country. We also share the belief that our voices should never be silenced by those in power – because if it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us.

This is the moment to defend free speech across our nation. We encourage all Americans to join us, along with the ACLU, in the fight to defend and preserve our constitutionally protected rights.”

