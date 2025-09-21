Sad Sunday Box Office as Sony’s “Journey” Comes to An End, Universal’s “Him” Is Ho Hum, But “Downton” Keeps On Chugging

What a sad weekend at the box office.

The number 1 movie is Sony’s anime, “Demon Slayer,” a hit around the world.

“Demon Slayer” has made $104 million here, and $555 million total around the world. Not one person you know knows what it is, but Sony needs to it at this point.

All of Sony’s movies with humans have been a disaster. Their “Big Bold Beautiful Journey” has been a big, bold, bad dream.

Co-starring Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie, “BBJ” made just $3.5 million this weekend. It cost around $55 million. So another one goes in the dumpster. Does Sony still make the Walkman?

Otherwise, we have Jordan Peele’s “Him.” Peele’s “Get Out” was such a phenomenon, but he’s never been able to reproduce it. Just like M. Night Shayamalan with “The Sixth Sense.” Total $13.5 million this weekend. Dead on arrival. Peele is so talented, maybe it’s time to try a different genre.

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” pushed to $31 million. Nice work. It can keep going for a while before hitting Peacock or wherever. Fans will always want it.

Bleecker Street finally reported on “Spinal Tap 2.” This week it lost 594 theaters. Total take so far is $2.5 million. This weekend: $373,000. Coming this Friday should be a pull from a thousand theaters if not more. It’s not really playing in the theaters where it’s booked. It does seem like “Spinal Tap” cast member Harry Shearer, also co-creator, may have something to say soon. It won’t be good.