Saturday, September 20, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Steven Tyler is Back, Baby! Aerosmith Hits Number 1 on iTunes with “My Only Angel” Collaboration with Yungblud

By Roger Friedman

Share

The best rock and roll story of the year.

Steven Tyler is back!

Aerosmith and new shirtless hit YungBlud (aka Dominic Harrison) are number 1 on iTunes with a remake of the former group’s “My Little Angel.”

They have an EP coming November 21st called “One More Time” with two songs from the Aerosmith catalogue including “Back in the Saddle.” The other three are new collaborations.

Remember how our year started? After the Grammy Awards last January, Tyler performed at his charity event in Hollywood and sounded great.

At the recent Ozzy Osbourne tribute, Steven and Yungblud triumphantly performed “Mama I’m Coming Home.”

Tyler was plagued with vocal problems and other issues. It meant cancelling Aerosmith’s farewell tour. All seemed lost. But he’s gotten back his wild spunk and has sounded better and better through the year.

A number 1 single? It’s the best news ever for what’s left of rock and roll.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com