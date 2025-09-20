Steven Tyler is Back, Baby! Aerosmith Hits Number 1 on iTunes with “My Only Angel” Collaboration with Yungblud

The best rock and roll story of the year.

Steven Tyler is back!

Aerosmith and new shirtless hit YungBlud (aka Dominic Harrison) are number 1 on iTunes with a remake of the former group’s “My Little Angel.”

They have an EP coming November 21st called “One More Time” with two songs from the Aerosmith catalogue including “Back in the Saddle.” The other three are new collaborations.

Remember how our year started? After the Grammy Awards last January, Tyler performed at his charity event in Hollywood and sounded great.

At the recent Ozzy Osbourne tribute, Steven and Yungblud triumphantly performed “Mama I’m Coming Home.”

Tyler was plagued with vocal problems and other issues. It meant cancelling Aerosmith’s farewell tour. All seemed lost. But he’s gotten back his wild spunk and has sounded better and better through the year.

A number 1 single? It’s the best news ever for what’s left of rock and roll.