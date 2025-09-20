Saturday, September 20, 2025
Business

Mouse Trap: Dozens Of Disney Plus Subscribers — Maybe Hundreds or Thousands — Cancelling Subscription to Streaming Service

By Roger Friedman

The Kimmel Effect is mushrooming.

Dozens — maybe hundreds or thousands — of Disney Plus subscribers are cancelling their subscriptions.

The easiest way to tell is to follow this link.

A lot of people say they’ve tried to cancel but can’t get through the Disney system.

In a lot of cases, leaving Disney Plus also means Hulu, ESPN, etc. if you have it all bundled.

But people are angry about the censorship of Jimmy Kimmel. They don’t care about a company called Nexstar trying to buy one called Tegna. They’re only interested that Donald Trump is trying to wipe out the First Amendment, and Disney is going along with it.

If this situation persists into next week, watch Disney World, Disneyland, and other related products suffer, too. There are plenty of less expensive places to visit.

And here we thought Florida’s backward laws would drive Disney World out. Turns out, they could be their own worst enemy.

