“South Park” Delays a Week After Pulling Charlie Kirk Episode, Will Return Next Wednesday: “We didn’t get it done in time”

A new “South Park” won’t be on TV tonight.

Regarding tonight’s previously scheduled episode: “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done,” said Trey Parker and Matt Stone. “This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

“South Park” has a bit of a problem. If they go near Charlie Kirk and his murder, the wrath of MAGA — not to mention Paramount, CBS, David Ellison — will come for them with torches.

Not to say Parker and Stone aren’t brave enough to do anything. But they had to remove an episode from Comedy Central that Kirk was lampooned in. (It’s still streaming.)

The heat is on right now from the right and from overzealous MAGA to destroy anything that paints Kirk as nothing less than an angel or even the second coming.