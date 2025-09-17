Wednesday, September 17, 2025
“South Park” Delays a Week After Pulling Charlie Kirk Episode, Will Return Next Wednesday: “We didn’t get it done in time”

By Roger Friedman

A new “South Park” won’t be on TV tonight.

Regarding tonight’s previously scheduled episode: “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done,” said Trey Parker and Matt Stone. “This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

“South Park” has a bit of a problem. If they go near Charlie Kirk and his murder, the wrath of MAGA — not to mention Paramount, CBS, David Ellison — will come for them with torches.

Not to say Parker and Stone aren’t brave enough to do anything. But they had to remove an episode from Comedy Central that Kirk was lampooned in. (It’s still streaming.)

The heat is on right now from the right and from overzealous MAGA to destroy anything that paints Kirk as nothing less than an angel or even the second coming.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

