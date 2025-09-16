Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Donate
Theater

“Art” — with Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, Neil Patrick Harris Opens Tonight on Broadway But Then You Won’t See it for a Week

By Roger Friedman

Share

Tonight, “Art” returns to Broadway.

Yazmin Reza’s play about friendship and art and how three friends value each, comes back with a new trio of actors.

Bobby Cannavale — so good right now in “Only Murders in the Building,” James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris are the stars. For Corden, it’s his first time back on Broadway since he won the Tony Award for “One Man, Two Guvnors” in 2012. Since then, he had a talk show on CBS.

The weird thing about tonight’s opening is that once it’s over, there are no performances again for a week. The show is dark. This is a first, as far as I know. Usually, a play or musical opens and then the schedule starts the next day.

But not with “Art,” which by the way is only 90 minutes without an intermission. It’s not like the actors will be tired when the show is over. They certainly don’t need a week off.

There’s no explanation from the production. The actors are not busy shooting movies or TV shows. Maybe one of them had always planned to have his tonsils out this week. Either way, “Art” resumes September 23rd. Let’s hope no one’s forgotten about it by then!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com