“Art” — with Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, Neil Patrick Harris Opens Tonight on Broadway But Then You Won’t See it for a Week

Tonight, “Art” returns to Broadway.

Yazmin Reza’s play about friendship and art and how three friends value each, comes back with a new trio of actors.

Bobby Cannavale — so good right now in “Only Murders in the Building,” James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris are the stars. For Corden, it’s his first time back on Broadway since he won the Tony Award for “One Man, Two Guvnors” in 2012. Since then, he had a talk show on CBS.

The weird thing about tonight’s opening is that once it’s over, there are no performances again for a week. The show is dark. This is a first, as far as I know. Usually, a play or musical opens and then the schedule starts the next day.

But not with “Art,” which by the way is only 90 minutes without an intermission. It’s not like the actors will be tired when the show is over. They certainly don’t need a week off.

There’s no explanation from the production. The actors are not busy shooting movies or TV shows. Maybe one of them had always planned to have his tonsils out this week. Either way, “Art” resumes September 23rd. Let’s hope no one’s forgotten about it by then!

