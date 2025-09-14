Monday, September 15, 2025
Stephen Colbert Wins Best Talk Show Emmy After Being Fired by CBS Gets Second Standing Ovation of the Night: “I love my country!”

By Roger Friedman

Stephen Colbert won Best Talk Show tonight at the Emmy Awards.

He got his second standing ovation of the night.

The award was sweet consolation after having CBS cancel his show — ending next May — saying it was too expensive.

Many feel the cancellation came because Donald Trump wanted the show gone, and pressured the new owner of CBS, David Ellison, to get rid of Colbert.

Ironically, the Emmys are on CBS.

Colbert could have been snarky in his acceptance speech but was incredibly gracious. He exclaimed, “I love my country more than ever!”

Video to come…

