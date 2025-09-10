Frightening Box Office: “The Conjuring: Last Rites” Speeds to $100 Million After Just 6 Days in Theaters

Fastest movie to make $100 this year?

Has to be “The Conjuring: Last Rites.”

Today the horror film starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson hits $100 million. It’s been six days since it debuted.

It’s just a cheap horror film, but obviously “Last Rites” has fans. Not critics, who have it at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. Not audiences, who gave it a C+ with 79%.

Never undersell cheap thrills. And these days, anything to take our minds off of rising grocery and gas prices, the threat of war, a lying White House. Wait, is it 1973 all over again?

Are these really last rites? Doubtful. Somehow, “The Conjuring” will rise again, no doubt.