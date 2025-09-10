Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

Frightening Box Office: “The Conjuring: Last Rites” Speeds to $100 Million After Just 6 Days in Theaters

By Roger Friedman

Share

Fastest movie to make $100 this year?

Has to be “The Conjuring: Last Rites.”

Today the horror film starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson hits $100 million. It’s been six days since it debuted.

It’s just a cheap horror film, but obviously “Last Rites” has fans. Not critics, who have it at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. Not audiences, who gave it a C+ with 79%.

Never undersell cheap thrills. And these days, anything to take our minds off of rising grocery and gas prices, the threat of war, a lying White House. Wait, is it 1973 all over again?

Are these really last rites? Doubtful. Somehow, “The Conjuring” will rise again, no doubt.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com