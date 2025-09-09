Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Kennedy Center Staff Numbers Drop by 18%: 31 Top Jobs Open That No One Wants, From Publicity Director to, Shuttle Bus Driver

By Roger Friedman

Exclusive: Evidently no one wants to work at the Kennedy Center.

They’re currently listing 31 jobs on LinkedIn, from Senior Vice President Artistic Programming ($340,000 per year) to Shuttle Bus Driver ($19.25/hour) and everything in between.

Director of Public Relations for the Center in general is open. So is Director of Production and Orchestra Operations for the National Symphony. There are a number of jobs open with the NSO, and several in accounting for the whole operation.

You’d think in this job market in the arts there would be candidates lined up around the block for all these jobs.

But since Donald Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center, not only have ticket sales and subscriptions dropped. The Center is clearly not a desirable option for qualified staff.

For that first job, only 88 people have applied since it was posted, only eight today. That’s not much for such a high paying position. And no progress has been made finding a new Director of Public Relations, Non Classical. The job was posted at least a month ago. Today, 1 person applied.

No one wants to work there. According to a LinkedIn chart, staffing was steady for a long time around 875 people. Today it’s down to 730. That’s all due to Donald Trump, job provider.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

