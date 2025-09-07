Trump’s US Open Sponsor Today, Rolex, Was Started by A Suspected Nazi Spy, Is Run by the Most Influential Swiss Foundation

Rolex is hosting Donald Trump in their booth today at the US Open.

Broadcasters have been told not to show Trump being booed. But you can boo Rolex, which doesn’t care if Trump deports everyone and turns the White House into a saloon.

Rolex is a turn on for the very rich and Wall Street types. It’s run by a Swiss for profit non profit organization called the Hans Wildorf Foundation. They’re considered the most influential foundation in Switzerland according to reports.

Time out! Who are these people that love Trump so much and are the ultimate goal of social climbing executives?

Wilsdorf started the company in 1944. He was a German who praised Hitler. He was known as a “Nazi,” but investigations by the British and Swiss didn’t prove anything, and he managed to escape Rolex being branded for life as a Nazi timepiece.

Still, Wilsdorf was always suspected of being a Nazi spy. Did that make him a bad person? Yes. Eventually he offered Allied soldiers watches in a spectacular PR stunt to clear Rolex’s name.

You can’t imagine Trump, formerly Drumpf, who loves Hitler, could be any happier.

Since 2014, Rolex and the foundation have been run by a CEO apparently no one likes named Jean-Frédéric Dufour. He’ll be in the booth today with Donald and his mangy cronies, probably handing out free $20,000 watches. DuFour is considered arrogant, often is criticized for his public comments, and is accused of creating a manufactured demand for Rolex by limiting production.

In fact, Rolex is considered “tacky” in many realms. There are plenty of good knockoffs all over the internet if you must have one. But I’d rather have an automatic Swatch any day.