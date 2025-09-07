Sunday, September 7, 2025
Donate
BusinessPolitics

Trump’s US Open Sponsor Today, Rolex, Was Started by A Suspected Nazi Spy, Is Run by the Most Influential Swiss Foundation

By Roger Friedman

Share

Rolex is hosting Donald Trump in their booth today at the US Open.

Broadcasters have been told not to show Trump being booed. But you can boo Rolex, which doesn’t care if Trump deports everyone and turns the White House into a saloon.

Rolex is a turn on for the very rich and Wall Street types. It’s run by a Swiss for profit non profit organization called the Hans Wildorf Foundation. They’re considered the most influential foundation in Switzerland according to reports.

Time out! Who are these people that love Trump so much and are the ultimate goal of social climbing executives?

Wilsdorf started the company in 1944. He was a German who praised Hitler. He was known as a “Nazi,” but investigations by the British and Swiss didn’t prove anything, and he managed to escape Rolex being branded for life as a Nazi timepiece.

Still, Wilsdorf was always suspected of being a Nazi spy. Did that make him a bad person? Yes. Eventually he offered Allied soldiers watches in a spectacular PR stunt to clear Rolex’s name.

You can’t imagine Trump, formerly Drumpf, who loves Hitler, could be any happier.

Since 2014, Rolex and the foundation have been run by a CEO apparently no one likes named Jean-Frédéric Dufour. He’ll be in the booth today with Donald and his mangy cronies, probably handing out free $20,000 watches. DuFour is considered arrogant, often is criticized for his public comments, and is accused of creating a manufactured demand for Rolex by limiting production.

In fact, Rolex is considered “tacky” in many realms. There are plenty of good knockoffs all over the internet if you must have one. But I’d rather have an automatic Swatch any day.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com