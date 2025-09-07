Monday, September 8, 2025
CBS Foreshadows Its Own Fall from Grace By Putting on the Grotesque MTV Video Music Awards, Saved Only By Lady Gaga

By Roger Friedman

The MTV Video Music Awards were the usual crap fest tonight, a Halloween gone amuck.

When it’s only shown on MTV, that’s ok. The cheap looks, soft porn, white trash performances and costumes, as well as the scripted awards and lip synching are at home there.

But this year Paramount put them on CBS, where on a Sunday night the audience is looking for “Tracker” or “The Equalizer.” This must have been a rude awakening for their core viewers who weren’t expecting strip dancing to generic disco.

The whole thing was ridiculous. Mariah Carey performed looking like she’d been embalmed when receiving the Video Vanguard Award. Her body does not move as she sails from mark to mark on stage. She looked as though she suffered from some kind of paralysis. Some of it she sang live, some I don’t think so. It was all to plug her upcoming album. Let’s hope it helps.

Jessica Simpson looked great. I don’t think she sang, but she’s had a complete body overhaul: New face, new eyes. She was never an actual music star. Simpson is now 45 years old. What can she do? Maybe try country music, although I think that was attempted years ago and didn’t work.

For me there were two highlights. One was Lady Gaga who, usual showed creativity and thought in her presentation. She sang “Abracadabra” and “The Dead Dance.” It may have been taped earlier to accommodate her MSG show. But her voice was clear and mellifluous and she executed an actual idea. What a relief.

There was a crazy tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, mostly by this shirtless guy called Yungblud who was overselling mall popularity. He was underwhelming. But when the glorious Steven Tyler and Joe Perry played “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” the showed the power of being a well worn rock star. Perry jammed away and Tyler sang his head off. He’s had all kinds of vocal and health problems, but he shined tonight.

Again, on MTV, who cares? No clothes, no problem. Provocative dancing, semi-porn, go for it. Ads from Doritos and Dunkin. Sure. But on CBS, formerly the Tiffany Network, this was really embarrassing. No high end ads tonight. And the awards — lol. If you were there, you got one. Just like the American Music Awards. All brokered. Ariana Grande had her whole family and pages of acceptance speeches ready. What a shock!

Is this the future of CBS? No more Grammys after January. Tony Awards? Who knows? Kennedy Center Honors? Trump is hosting, which will be like an event with the Insane Clown Posse. Nothing lasts forever, I guess.

Can’t wait to see the ratings and how they’re spun!

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

