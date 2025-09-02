Howard Stern Delays Return, Announcement About Sirius Contract from Today Until Next Monday

Howard Stern has made a change of plans.

He was supposed to address his fans and the world at large today on Sirius XM.

The subject, much teased, is his Sirius XM contract and what his plans are for the future.

The announcement was supposed to come today after a summer long build up of speculation.

But earlier this morning he announced a change to September 8th.

Why the delay? Maybe just to play out the drama for a few more days. Or maybe the contract hasn’t been ironed out completely. Stern’s audience on Sirius has dropped significantly, but he’s still the mascot of the satellite radio company. There have been rumors all summer that Sirius wants to cut his enormous $100 million a year contract.

So another 6 days…