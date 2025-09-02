Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMedia

Howard Stern Delays Return, Announcement About Sirius Contract from Today Until Next Monday

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: Howard Stern attends "Howard Stern's Birthday Bash" presented by SiriusXM, produced by Howard Stern Productions at Hammerstein Ballroom on January 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Share

Howard Stern has made a change of plans.

He was supposed to address his fans and the world at large today on Sirius XM.

The subject, much teased, is his Sirius XM contract and what his plans are for the future.

The announcement was supposed to come today after a summer long build up of speculation.

But earlier this morning he announced a change to September 8th.

Why the delay? Maybe just to play out the drama for a few more days. Or maybe the contract hasn’t been ironed out completely. Stern’s audience on Sirius has dropped significantly, but he’s still the mascot of the satellite radio company. There have been rumors all summer that Sirius wants to cut his enormous $100 million a year contract.

So another 6 days…

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com