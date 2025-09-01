Monday, September 1, 2025
Law

Rudy Giuliani’s Car Accident: New Hampshire State Police Offer Two Different Versions of What Happened But Say They’re the Same

By Roger Friedman

The New Hampshire State Police are offering two different versions of what happened with disbarred attorney and former mayor Rudy Giuliani’s accident on Saturday night.

A press release from them, oddly, contains both accounts.

In the first one, sent out August 31st, Rudy and his driver were hit by another car. But the woman who supposedly waved them down prior to that — she was across the highway, and local police were already answering her 911 call.

In the second version, issued today, Rudy and his driver were flagged down by the woman, helped her, called 911, then left. It was only afterwards that they were rear ended by another car.

In the refreshed account, Giuliani and his aide. Theodore Goodman, come off as heroes. In the original version, their accident was a separate event. They were not part of the 911 call.

A spokesman emailed me: “They are the same scenario. The crash occurred while Troopers were still at the scene of the initial incident, which Giuliani and his driver had just departed from minutes earlier.”

You decide: I’ll update accordingly

August 31:

