The Price of MAGA: Out of Work Actor Dean Cain Busted His Arm After Two Weeks of Training to Join ICE in Publicity Stunt

Out of work actor Dean Cain learned a lesson this week: the price of thuggery is high.

Cain, in a publicity stunt, joined ICE so he could go around arresting immigrants and remove them from their homes.

But Cain is about 20 years older than the average ICE soldier and very out of shape.

The result? He’s already busted his arm during training and learning to harass unsuspecting people.

The universe has spoken. Cain’s own Japanese grandparents were sent to Minidoka internment camp in Idaho during World War II. He doesn’t see the irony in it, however, because MAGA is blind to reality and devoid of empathy.

Poetic justice abounds.