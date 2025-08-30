Saturday, August 30, 2025
The Price of MAGA: Out of Work Actor Dean Cain Busted His Arm After Two Weeks of Training to Join ICE in Publicity Stunt

By Roger Friedman

Out of work actor Dean Cain learned a lesson this week: the price of thuggery is high.

Cain, in a publicity stunt, joined ICE so he could go around arresting immigrants and remove them from their homes.

But Cain is about 20 years older than the average ICE soldier and very out of shape.

The result? He’s already busted his arm during training and learning to harass unsuspecting people.

The universe has spoken. Cain’s own Japanese grandparents were sent to Minidoka internment camp in Idaho during World War II. He doesn’t see the irony in it, however, because MAGA is blind to reality and devoid of empathy.

Poetic justice abounds.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

