Trump Is Blasting Pop Music Outside on New White House Plaza Like the Beatles and Lee Greenwood: He Needs A Broadcast License

Few music stars like Donald Trump to play their music at his rallies. But they want to be paid for it.

It seems Trump is blasting music at the White House on the ugly new plaza where he’s paved over the beautiful Rose Garden.

We’ve seen clips of him playing “Let it Be” by the Beatles, and Lee Greenwood’s “I’m an American.”

But is he paying the music publishers? You need a broadcast license to play music outside.

He may think it’s his right as a dictator. But he’s wrong.

ASCAP, BMI, and other licensing entities may be asking questions this week. The White House is no different than a restaurant, drug store, mall or other places where you would hear music.

The White House is not a small business. As many as 6,000 people could be exposed to their new outdoor disco. A public performance license is necessary to keep that show going.

Trump would have to go by the copyright law of 1976.

Of course, it’s possible the White House is tuned to Spotify or Pandora, and they would still have to be paid. But it’s likely they’re using their own playlist and not just a prepackaged station.

Greenwood won’t care if he’s ripped off by the White House. They have a mutual understanding for his faux patriotic anthem. But the Beatles are another story. They’re pretty litigious. Apple (not the computers) might be the only company gutsy enough to go after Trump for their dough.

Again: ASCAP, BMI, Sesac– who’s gonna make the call?

Beautiful Friday at the White House!



President @realDonaldTrump is playing “Let It Be” on the speakers pic.twitter.com/ir06l7Hj6c — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 22, 2025

What has happened to the Rose Garden?

pic.twitter.com/9jYV8uU8Us — Lucas Sanders (@LucasSa56947288) August 22, 2025

The White House Rose Garden is now a full blown country club concrete patio with horrendous music blasting through the speakers pic.twitter.com/Kt8m8Pqk7Q — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 19, 2025

It appears Trump is testing the new Rose Garden sound system again. YMCA is blaring, audible from the press area. pic.twitter.com/fRCjJ5kJA8 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) August 21, 2025