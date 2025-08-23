Saturday, August 23, 2025
Trump Is Blasting Pop Music Outside on New White House Plaza Like the Beatles and Lee Greenwood: He Needs A Broadcast License

By Roger Friedman

Few music stars like Donald Trump to play their music at his rallies. But they want to be paid for it.

It seems Trump is blasting music at the White House on the ugly new plaza where he’s paved over the beautiful Rose Garden.

We’ve seen clips of him playing “Let it Be” by the Beatles, and Lee Greenwood’s “I’m an American.”

But is he paying the music publishers? You need a broadcast license to play music outside.

He may think it’s his right as a dictator. But he’s wrong.

ASCAP, BMI, and other licensing entities may be asking questions this week. The White House is no different than a restaurant, drug store, mall or other places where you would hear music.

The White House is not a small business. As many as 6,000 people could be exposed to their new outdoor disco. A public performance license is necessary to keep that show going.

Trump would have to go by the copyright law of 1976.

Of course, it’s possible the White House is tuned to Spotify or Pandora, and they would still have to be paid. But it’s likely they’re using their own playlist and not just a prepackaged station.

Greenwood won’t care if he’s ripped off by the White House. They have a mutual understanding for his faux patriotic anthem. But the Beatles are another story. They’re pretty litigious. Apple (not the computers) might be the only company gutsy enough to go after Trump for their dough.

Again: ASCAP, BMI, Sesac– who’s gonna make the call?

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

