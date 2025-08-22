Trump Suggests He’ll Change Name of Kennedy Center to His Own — Which He Can’t — to Distract Reporters from Epstein Scandal

Donald Trump tries out some crazy diversion several times a day and no one calls him on it.

Everything is to keep reporters and media from discussing Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Mawell.

He’s an expert at this, and succeeds every time.

Today he suggested he might rename the Kennedy Center the Trump Center. He might do it next week.

Of course, he can’t do that, even with an Executive Order.

The Kennedy Center has a charter. It was named as a tribute to President John F. Kennedy, who actually enjoyed the arts and culture. He brought them to Washington.

Trump would have to put a vote through Congress. There would be legal ramifications. As much as Trump wants to trash the Kennedy legacy, he won’t be able to get away with it.

Yadda, yadda, yadda. Blah blah blah. Why do none of the media mention this during these idiotic sessions?

Listen, Donald, just put in the Cracker Barrel and the water slide. We’re waiting.