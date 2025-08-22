Friday, August 22, 2025
Trump Suggests He’ll Change Name of Kennedy Center to His Own — Which He Can’t — to Distract Reporters from Epstein Scandal

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump tries out some crazy diversion several times a day and no one calls him on it.

Everything is to keep reporters and media from discussing Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Mawell.

He’s an expert at this, and succeeds every time.

Today he suggested he might rename the Kennedy Center the Trump Center. He might do it next week.

Of course, he can’t do that, even with an Executive Order.

The Kennedy Center has a charter. It was named as a tribute to President John F. Kennedy, who actually enjoyed the arts and culture. He brought them to Washington.

Trump would have to put a vote through Congress. There would be legal ramifications. As much as Trump wants to trash the Kennedy legacy, he won’t be able to get away with it.

Yadda, yadda, yadda. Blah blah blah. Why do none of the media mention this during these idiotic sessions?

Listen, Donald, just put in the Cracker Barrel and the water slide. We’re waiting.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

