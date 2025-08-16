Saturday, August 16, 2025
Justin Bieber’s “Swag” Sales Sag with Weird Social Media Posts Like Shooting Automatic Rifles: Just 8,300 Downloads

By Roger Friedman

Justin Bieber’s constant social media posts are backfiring.

His “Swag” album has been a bust. So far, almost all the sales are streaming equivalent. That total comes to around 331,575.

Of those, only 8,300 are from paid downloads on iTunes mostly.

Bieber keeps issuing new videos for different tracks, but only one — “Daises” — has provoked any interest.

Meantime, Bieber’s social media pages are full of pictures of him looking a scrawny, tattooed skater kid, not a 32 year old adult who’s the father of a child.

There are also plenty of videos and pictures of Bieber at a shooting range, firing automatic rifles. Those posts are interspersed with ones espousing Christian messages that don’t really jibe with evidence he presents of daily pot use.

The whole scene is pretty unappetizing, and not exactly marketing plan.

“Swag” is currently number 53 on iTunes after a five week run.

