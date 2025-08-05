Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Donate
Television

“The Gilded Age” Finally a Watercooler Show, Number 1 on All of HBO, With a “Who Shot JR?” Penultimate Cliffhanger Episode

By Roger Friedman

Share

“The Gilded Age” is finally a hit.

The breakthrough was Sunday night, when George Russell (Morgan Spector) was unexpectedly shot.

Shades of South Fork! “The Gilded Age” is now the number 1 show on all of HBO.

The shooter is unknown, and so it the person he works for. It’s likely one of George’s many enemies, like Clay, whose life was destroyed earlier in the episode during a failed business deal. When George gloated about Clay’s demise, Spector sounded just like Larry Hagman in “Dallas.”

Of course like JR, George will survive, and be more vicious than ever. Maybe the season ending cliffhanger this Sunday will keep fans salivating until Season 4 returns.

Show creator Julian Fellowes and his amazing partner in crime, Salli Richardson Whitfield, have amped up the drama and the humor this season. The episodes swing by, there’s no dwelling on deep moments. When Oscar’s lover died, we didn’t see Oscar being told. No, that was off screen. We were already on to the aftermath.

Many stories and actors stand out. Nathan Lane’s Ward McAllister is Truman Capote a century early. McAllister has been excommunicated from society for writing a scathing book, just Capote faced the same expulsion in 1975 when he published a chapter from his novel, “Answered Prayers,” in Esquire. He was dropped by the society women he wrote about, and the full novel didn’t see the light of day until 1986.

Will Lane return? Let’s hope so. But soon we’ll see him again in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon as the wealthy battling sisters are always top notch. This past week, Nixon levitated as Aunt Ada advised niece Marian (Louisa Jacobson, aka Streep) when she warned her against becoming a spinster. Aunt Ada is a gem.

There are so many Broadway stars in “Gilded Age,” it’s a little daunting but a lot of fun to watch them all in scenes. One of the best stories is about Peggy (Denee Benton) and her family including her mother, played by Audra McDonald. Lately, McDonald has been in scenes with Phylicia Rashad, who’s playing the scowling mother of Peggy’s possible future husband. This whole story could be spun off as its own series.

But back to George. Fellowes really has made him a likeable JR Ewing, twirling his actual mustache as he dances on the graves of his enemies. Lately George has been staying at his club while fighting with his wife, Bertha, played by sudden HBO star Carrie Coon. So George’s enemy could be anyone, not just a business player but maybe someone he’s seen at club. The possibilities are endless.

So on we go to Sunday, and then a fourth season that should make “The Gilded Age” bigger than “The White Lotus.” Bravo!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com