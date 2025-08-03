Sunday, August 3, 2025
Trump Rants About Top Radio Personality Charlamagne the God as “Low IQ Individual” Who Doesn’t Know Trump “Ended Five Wars”

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump’s new lie to his illiterate base is that he “ended five wars.”

None of this is true, and he’s caused more war and violence than anyone in the world recently.

No matter. Trump posted an insane rant today against radio personality Charlamagne the God. He tried to promote daughter -in-law Lara Trump, but if you read the post, the first sentence doesn’t end anywhere. Where did Lara put the “racist sleazebag”? In her shed? Now we don’t know where Charl the God is!

Trump’s jobs numbers are absymal. the stock market is tanking, gas and grocery prices are going up, there are wars in Gaza and Ukraine that he swore he’d end on his first day in office — which was six months ago.

But this post is important to him. Also, spending $200 million of anyone’s money on an ugly, unneeded and maybe illegal addition to the White House. Imagine if he told those donors, ‘let’s spend $200 million on an aid drop to Gaza.’ LOL.

But this is all a distraction from Epstein’s files, which Trump is in, and his co-opting convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who he will likely pardon, along with Sean Diddy Combs.

