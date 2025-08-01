Friday, August 1, 2025
Google — Facing Complaints of Killing Website Search in Favor of AI — Removes Public Liaison

By Roger Friedman

Stick a fork in Google Search.

The company has dumped their Search liaison, a man named Danny Sullivan.

Sullivan answered questions on social media about how to improve search traffic.

But as Google has allowed AI to destroy traffic and website businesses, Sullivan has been in retreat. Today his Twitter account announced that it was shutting down. Google said they were moving him to a new job — muzzling him, as there’s nothing left to say.

You can read all about it here.

This is not the Danny Sullivan who was a race car driver. I always wondered what happened to him. Maybe Google moved him, too!

Google — as well as Microsoft– has demolished search not just for independent publishers but for everyone. Last week Fortune magazine laid off a huge amount of staff because they said they can’t get readers online. Every day is an uphill challenge, with little payoff. Sullivan’s exit is just one piece of the proof.

