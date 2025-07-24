JFK Grandson to Trump: “Release the Epstein Files and I’ll Help You Change the Name of the Kennedy Center”

Jack Schlossberg, gregarious son of Caroline Kennedy, yesterday reprinted charter rules for the Kennedy Center — named for his late grandfather John F. Kennedy. The bylaws indicate the Center’s name can’t be changed, that only plaques can be put up for big donors.

Schlossberg, like all of us, was objecting to naming the opera house after Melania Trump, who’s never seen an opera although she lives in a tragic one.

Now Jack offers Trump that if the Epstein files are released, he can help Trump change the name of the Center.

Does his mother know about this?

Stay tuned…

President Trump: @realDonaldTrump if you release your Epstein files, I can help you achieve your life-long goal of changing the name of the Kennedy center. Let’s make a fantastic deal ? — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) July 24, 2025