Famed Wrestler and Trump Supporter Hulk Hogan Dead at 71, Reports Indicate Heart Attack at Home

By Roger Friedman

Reports from TMZ and elsewhere say Hulk Hogan has died at 71.

The famed, colorful wrestler had been in ill health for some time after multiple surgeries.

Hogan died of cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

It was just a year ago that he made a fool of himself on the stage of the Republican National Convention supporting Donald Trump.

Terry Gene Bollea was born in 1953. You can read his long bio at Wikipedia. He was flamboyant and outspoken, and incredibly popular as a wrestler before getting into show business 30 years ago.

Condolences to family, friends, and legions of fans.

