Trump’s Latest Diversion Away from Epstein Scandal: Change Washington Commanders Name Back to Redskins — Or Else!

Every day Donald Trump pushes a diversion away from the Epstein scandal.

It really is like throwing uncooked pasta against the wall to see what sticks.

Rosie O’Donnell citizenship? That’s so one week ago.

Today, Trump is huffing and puffing for the Washington Commanders to change their name back to the Redskins. If they don’t, he’ll punish them. Same for the Cleveland Guardians, back to the Indians.

Offensive? Yes, that’s the point. Will this make people stop talking about the Epstein files, and Trump’s allegiance to the dead child trafficker? No.

Donnie, try harder! What a moron. He’s so interested in pigskin because it’s so like his.