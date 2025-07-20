Sunday, July 20, 2025
Trump Sweetens the Pot for Top Republican Donor Sugar Daddies As Coca Cola Mounts No Cane Mutiny, Kennedy Promotes

By Roger Friedman

So where will the cane sugar mutiny begin?

Why, Steak ‘n’ Shake. I told you in March, when Trump lackey Robert Kennedy Jr visited one of their outlets, that the cheesy fast food chain is owned by a top Republican Trump donor who will anything he’s told.

That’s Iranian-American rich guy Sandar Bilgari, a big Trump backer and donor. He’s also an oil magnate who sits right in Trump’s pocket. It’s no coincidence that Steak ‘n Shake is fake.

Bilgari also owns Trump-friendly Cracker Barrel, the HQ of red state dining. As I wrote in March, Wikipedia says Biglari controls First Guard Insurance, Abraxas Petroleum, Southern Oil of Louisiana, Southern Pioneer Insurance and the Western Sizzlin’ corporation, which are subsidiaries of Biglari Holdings. Biglari is also founder, chairman and CEO of Biglari Capital, the general partner to The Lion Fund.

As I told you this week, sugar cane replacing less expensive high fructose syrup — they have the same nutritional value by the way, don’t let lackey Kennedy tell you otherwise — is all for another top Republican donor who owns all the sugar cane fields.

That’s Jose “Pepe” Fanjul. You can read my story here. 

You’re being played, people.

Exclusive: Trump Shakes Down Coca Cola to Use Real Cane Sugar in Drinks Because One of the Biggest Republican Donors Owns All Of It

Coca Cola Isn’t So Sure They’re Giving Up Fructose for Cane Sugar: “We appreciate Trump’s enthuiasm for our product”

