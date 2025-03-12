Exclusive: Steak ‘n Shake Owner Wealthy Trump Backer Who Endorsed Him in Lavish Magazine Editorial

EXCLUSIVE What the heck were Robert Kennedy Jr and Sean Hannity doing in a Steak ‘n Shake?

You really think they care about french fries cooked in beef tallow?

No.

And you think Steak n Shake has better fries than Shake Shack? Or even McDonald’s?

No.

So I can tell you that Steak ‘n Shake is owned by Iranian-American rich guy Sandar Bilgari, a big Trump backer and donor who also gave $25,000 to reviled and wheelchaired Texas Governor Greg Abbott last year.

Bilgari owns a lot of big oil businesses from his headquarters in San Antonio, Texas.

He also — believe it or not — bought men’s magazine Maxim, made himself editor, and endorsed Trump (like who asked Maxim anyway), to every readers’ surprise. They hilariously likened Trump to James Bond, giving him a better time than Stormy Daniels!

According to Wikipedia, Biglari controls the Steak ‘n Shake Company, First Guard Insurance, Abraxas Petroleum, Southern Oil of Louisiana, Southern Pioneer Insurance and the Western Sizzlin’ corporation, which are subsidiaries of Biglari Holdings. Biglari is also founder, chairman and CEO of Biglari Capital, the general partner to The Lion Fund.

His other holdings include Cracker Barrel, which is so popular in Southern and red states. A cheesy company, they’re the bulk of Trump’s hootenanny base. (They think Cracker Barrel makes good cheese!)

So it was not a health call down to Steak n Shake. It was a payback for Sandar’s loyalty.

Sandar, by the way, was born in Tehran. His folks were close pals with the Shah and his family.

So it’s all a Fox News sanctioned phony, of course. Tallow is a fat, and Trump soaks in it. So does RFK Jr.