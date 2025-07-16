Coca Cola Isn’t So Sure They’re Giving Up Fructose for Cane Sugar: “We appreciate Trump’s enthuiasm for our product”

I told you that Donald Trump suddenly announced today that Coca Cola would switch from high fructose syrup to real cane sugar in their drinks.

It’s likely Trump was lying or overstating, what he does at every press conference and speech. (He also blamed Joe Biden for hiring Jerome Powell, when it was Trump who did the hiring.)

Coca Cola issued a classic response to Trump’s claim: “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca-Cola brand,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon.”

In other words, pay no attention to the fat man in the blue suit.

I told you earlier that Trump’s unusual interest in the sugar question is likely connected to one of the Republican party’s biggest donors, Jose “Pepe” Fanjul, who owns all the cane sugar in sight. Fanjul is worth $8 billion and never saw a Republican cause or candidate he didn’t like.

Trump’s Cane Mutiny has nothing to do with dietary issues. After all, he eats fast food and swills soft drinks as if he were on Death Row. Also, according to all the sources I’ve consulted, there is no real difference between fructose and cane. But the former is cheaper than the latter. The introduction of cane sugar would drive up prices to the consumer.

Was this just another fake out from Trump, a way of getting attention away from Epstein and the files? Probably it was the same as Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship and a half dozen other things. Whatever happened to Panama, and Greenland?