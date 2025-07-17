Friday, July 18, 2025
New Pro Trump CBS Owners Cancel “Colbert,” Streaming Platforms Will Fight for Him

By Roger Friedman

The cowards who are buying CBS have canceled Late Night with Steohen Colbert after the 2025-26 season.

CBS will get out of the Late night talk show business after four decades.

They say it’s budget related. But we all know that pro Trump new owner David Ellison is protecting Fonald Trump from Colbert’s keen satire.

Streaming networks like Netflix, Amazon, will fight to bring Colbert over.

but the dismantling of CBS has begun. This is the opening salvo. Ellison, whose father is in business with Trump, will gut William Paley’s legacy like a fish.

Jon Stewart and The Daily Show are next. But the real damage will be at CBS News, already compromised by settling Trumps lawsuit against 60 Minutes.

What damage Ellison will do to Paranount Pictures and Simon & Schuster remains a frightening question.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

