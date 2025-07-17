New Pro Trump CBS Owners Cancel “Colbert,” Streaming Platforms Will Fight for Him

The cowards who are buying CBS have canceled Late Night with Steohen Colbert after the 2025-26 season.

CBS will get out of the Late night talk show business after four decades.

They say it’s budget related. But we all know that pro Trump new owner David Ellison is protecting Fonald Trump from Colbert’s keen satire.

Streaming networks like Netflix, Amazon, will fight to bring Colbert over.

but the dismantling of CBS has begun. This is the opening salvo. Ellison, whose father is in business with Trump, will gut William Paley’s legacy like a fish.

Jon Stewart and The Daily Show are next. But the real damage will be at CBS News, already compromised by settling Trumps lawsuit against 60 Minutes.

What damage Ellison will do to Paranount Pictures and Simon & Schuster remains a frightening question.