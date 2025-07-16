Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Hugh Jackman Weekend Shows at Radio City Full of Empty Seats, Some Priced as Low as 35 Bucks: Is it the Weather? Or the Divorce?

By Roger Friedman

Something’s definitely off with Hugh Jackman’s Radio City shows.

The “Wolverine” actor plays three shows this weekend — Friday night, Saturday matinee, and evening.

There are large numbers of empty seats at every show. Some are going for as low as $35.

I thought when I wrote about lagging ticket sales a couple of weeks ago that the promoters would do something to gin up interest.

But the sound of silence has been deafening. The result is that Jackman is going to be lonely this weekend.

What’s the cause of this apathetic response? Is it too hot? It”s not too expensive. Are Jackman’s female fans turned off because of his contentious public divorce from long time wife Debra-Lee Furness?

Meantime, tickets go on sale Friday for Sutton Foster’s December run at Cafe Carlyle. The seats should sell fast, but we’ll see if she has trouble too considering Jackman left Furness for her.

Also just announced at Cafe Carlyle: the famed folk, rock (and classical) musician Judy Collins from September 9th to the 20th. What an amazing opportunity to see a true legend up close!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

