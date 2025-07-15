Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Donate
Television

Emmys: Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard Among Five Comedy Guest Actors Nominated for Playing Themselves from “The Studio”

By Roger Friedman

Share

If you appeared in a comedy series as a guest actor in the 2024-25 season and you weren’t in “The Studio,” forget it.

Five of the six male actors nominated came from the Apple TV series, all playing themselves.

Among them: directors Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard (who will win). Also in that group: Dave Franco, Anthony Mackie, and Bryan Cranston.

The lone exception was Jon Bernthal for “The Bear.”

Among guest actresses in a comedy series, Zoe Kravitz was the lone entry from “The Studio.”

Cynthia Erivo was nominated from “Poker Face,” the show’s only major award.

“The Bear” produced Jamie Lee Curtis and Olivia Colman. “Hacks” picked up two for Robby Hoffman and Julianne Nicholson as the Dance Mom (my choice).

None of the guests who appeared on “Only Murders in the Building” were nominated.

Congrats to Scott Glenn, nominated for guest actor in “The White Lotus.” His late manager, Johnny Planco, is smiling in heaven.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com