Emmys: Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard Among Five Comedy Guest Actors Nominated for Playing Themselves from “The Studio”

If you appeared in a comedy series as a guest actor in the 2024-25 season and you weren’t in “The Studio,” forget it.

Five of the six male actors nominated came from the Apple TV series, all playing themselves.

Among them: directors Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard (who will win). Also in that group: Dave Franco, Anthony Mackie, and Bryan Cranston.

The lone exception was Jon Bernthal for “The Bear.”

Among guest actresses in a comedy series, Zoe Kravitz was the lone entry from “The Studio.”

Cynthia Erivo was nominated from “Poker Face,” the show’s only major award.

“The Bear” produced Jamie Lee Curtis and Olivia Colman. “Hacks” picked up two for Robby Hoffman and Julianne Nicholson as the Dance Mom (my choice).

None of the guests who appeared on “Only Murders in the Building” were nominated.

Congrats to Scott Glenn, nominated for guest actor in “The White Lotus.” His late manager, Johnny Planco, is smiling in heaven.