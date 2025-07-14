Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Beyonce Dropping a Surprise Album Soon? Third Part of “Renaissance,” “Cowboy Carter” Trilogy May Be Ready to Go

By Roger Friedman

Share

Beyonce.

The Queen of the Beyhive is about to wrap her sold, massively successful tour. She’s performing in Atlanta tonight, then has two final nights in Las Vegas 10 days from now.

Her last album, “Cowboy Carter,” has been a total hit. Beyonce won Album of the Year at January’s Grammy Awards for the country tinged record.

So what’s next? Insiders are saying that a new album is ready, or almost ready and could drop before the mid September 2026 Grammy deadline.

“Renaissance” and “Cowboy Carter” are supposed to be parts 1 and 2 of a trilogy. It would make sense to issue the final chapter coming off this tour, which may end up grossing over $300 million.

The new album is said to be more rock and roll after “Renaissance” was R&B, and “Cowboy Carter” was country. If that’s a success, Beyonce will likely record albums in all of the 80 Grammy categories including Hawaiian and yodeling, over the next few years.

And Adele? Who? Where is she? In November it will be four years since she released a record.

PS On Cowboy Carter, Beyonce covered other artists’ songs including the Beatles’ “Blackbird” and Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” What would she cover on a rock album? How about “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” or “Sweet Child o’ Mine”? Bring it on!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com