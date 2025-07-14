Beyonce Dropping a Surprise Album Soon? Third Part of “Renaissance,” “Cowboy Carter” Trilogy May Be Ready to Go

Beyonce.

The Queen of the Beyhive is about to wrap her sold, massively successful tour. She’s performing in Atlanta tonight, then has two final nights in Las Vegas 10 days from now.

Her last album, “Cowboy Carter,” has been a total hit. Beyonce won Album of the Year at January’s Grammy Awards for the country tinged record.

So what’s next? Insiders are saying that a new album is ready, or almost ready and could drop before the mid September 2026 Grammy deadline.

“Renaissance” and “Cowboy Carter” are supposed to be parts 1 and 2 of a trilogy. It would make sense to issue the final chapter coming off this tour, which may end up grossing over $300 million.

The new album is said to be more rock and roll after “Renaissance” was R&B, and “Cowboy Carter” was country. If that’s a success, Beyonce will likely record albums in all of the 80 Grammy categories including Hawaiian and yodeling, over the next few years.

And Adele? Who? Where is she? In November it will be four years since she released a record.

PS On Cowboy Carter, Beyonce covered other artists’ songs including the Beatles’ “Blackbird” and Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” What would she cover on a rock album? How about “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” or “Sweet Child o’ Mine”? Bring it on!